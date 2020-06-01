“Continued concern over the relationship between the US and China had the markets on the defensive today as China has told its internal buyers to temporarily halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the US,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Still, the export market remains active and many believe China will be buying US soybeans.”
Analysts were concerned about the corn supply amounts. “Despite the forecast of increase in export demand, US 2020/21 corn carryout was estimated to increase to 3,318 mln bu.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services said. “This should weigh on corn futures. US cash corn basis remains firm on lack of US farmer selling and slow increase in ethanol production.”