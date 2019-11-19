Grain markets are mostly higher trading in low volumes this morning while waiting for news. “Traders will continue to focus on export sales and harvest progress as we move closer to Thanksgiving,” Allendale said.
Regional propane shortages, have led to emergency declarations covering nine Midwest states amid late harvests of soggy grains. Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin declared state emergencies beginning in late October and continued to ease hours of service or load restrictions on delivery vehicles. Regulators later issued a regional waiver covering those states plus Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota and Nebraska to help alleviate local shortages aggravated in part by a Midwest pipeline outage, Allendale said.