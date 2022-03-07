U.S. considering ‘bearish’ measures to reduce food, fuel costs

Chatter out of Washington is that the administration is seriously considering several measures to lower fuel and food costs in the current crisis, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The first is reducing RIN mandates, the second is releases from the strategic oil reserve and lastly releasing CRP ground for planting this spring. “All of those would be bearish,” he said.
In its WASDE report out Wednesday USDA is expected to make further downward revisions to its South American crop estimates, according to Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “This report takes a back seat to the things going on in the Black Sea region,” Vaclavik said.