Lots of weakness in the grain trade. Movement in the grain trade is pretty slow and Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging said he is seeing some decent pushes in basis, as much as 10 to 25 cents in some places.
U.S. corn prices are currently very competitive with those from South America as Brazil concentrates on soybeans exports and not corn and U.S. demand has improved because of the price differentials and the lack of a Brazil offer into the market, according to Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group.