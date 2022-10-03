U.S. dollar drops to help grains

People are also reading…
“The U.S. Dollar has begun to come off its highs, which has provided support to most commodities but especially crude oil which was up nearly 4-dollars today adding extra support to the soy complex,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Demand concerns are a big factor right now as the US begins harvest and the high US Dollar puts the US at a disadvantage for exports.”
Overall, it was not a day with any major news moving ag markets. “We were lacking new news today even though we started a new week – a new month – and a new quarter,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “The ag markets were mixed on higher crude oil, higher macro markets, and a lower dollar index.”