U.S. planters moving quickly

Planting progress is moving quickly across the Midwest and forecasts seem favorable for more action this week, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “Rains remain limited in the forecast,” she said.

Energy prices are starting to pull back as gasoline prices are at their highest level since 2014 for U.S. consumers, Katie Murphy said. Part of that is inflation, while Murphy also noted the cybersecurity attack on Colonial’s pipeline driving prices higher.

Tomorrow marks the next WASDE report, which is expected to give an important update on South American production. Trade is preparing itself for that report today, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

