Sales of higher-blend ethanol year round has once again hit the floor of the U.S. senate, and there are signs it could find traction, CHS Hedging said. “A second heavy-weight oil trade group appeared ready to back the idea,” they said.
Jobless claims in the U.S. fell more than expected, Reuters is reporting, as the labor market appears strong despite the “shadow over the economy.” They noted that despite major tech companies cutting jobs recently, “the labor market has remained resilient, with employers generally reluctant to lay off workers after struggling to find labor during the COVID-19 pandemic.”