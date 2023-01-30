U.S., South American weather support crops

People are also reading…
“The Ag markets were supported by dry weather returning to Argentina and the Big Freeze across the US Northern and Southern Plains,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Oil prices were pressured from talk of interest rate hikes and strong Russian exports. US stocks traded on the defensive from rising treasury yields.”
Global news was in focus Monday. “Ukraine’s Grain Association said that their corn production will not be over 18 mmt in 2023 because of the war,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Private exporters reported sales of 112,000 mt of corn for delivery to Japan during the 22/23 marketing year. Argentina received more rain over the weekend, which may help to stabilize the crop.”