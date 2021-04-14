U.S. soybean crush on the rise

Ethanol production is on the uptick in Brazil. Overnight wire headlines toted that “Corn-based ethanol output jumps 58% in Brazil, with more growth to come,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning in their Sunrise report.
On the same topic, Bryant Sanderson of CHS said this morning, that large investments in Mato Grasso in Brazil have led to the surge in ethanol made from corn rather than sugar cane which has been used most often in the past in Brazil.
The NOPA crush report is to be released tomorrow. Expectations are for significant increases in soybean crush from February as analysts say strong global demand for edible oils is driving the strong crush, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Trading said this morning.