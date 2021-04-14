 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. soybean crush on the rise

U.S. soybean crush on the rise

Ethanol production is on the uptick in Brazil. Overnight wire headlines toted that “Corn-based ethanol output jumps 58% in Brazil, with more growth to come,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning in their Sunrise report.

On the same topic, Bryant Sanderson of CHS said this morning, that large investments in Mato Grasso in Brazil have led to the surge in ethanol made from corn rather than sugar cane which has been used most often in the past in Brazil.

The NOPA crush report is to be released tomorrow. Expectations are for significant increases in soybean crush from February as analysts say strong global demand for edible oils is driving the strong crush, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Trading said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn traded significantly higher today, surprising many with the sharp rally ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedgi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

In overnight trade “a large hedge fund decided to liquidate a large long soyoil futures position,” leading to lower closes, Total Farm Marketi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Argentina expected good summer crop maturation/harvest weather over next 7 days, according to Total Farm Marketing to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were mixed as rains have improved the outlook for the 2021 crop, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Traders are hopeful that the current “highly profitable price level for soybeans” plus good weather could prompt extra planted acreage for the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“May corn made big gains against beans yesterday and is continuing the gains this morning,” CHS Hedging said. Ethanol production was up from l…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News