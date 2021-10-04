 Skip to main content
U.S trade rep to discuss tariffs with China

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai plans to give a major speech on the U.S.-China trade relationship today in which she is expected to lay out some of President Biden's initial steps to address the China trade policy dilemma: how to protect American workers and businesses from predatory trade practices without hurting the parts of the U.S. economy that rely on Chinese goods. Tai told Politico the tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump are "a tool for creating the kind of effective policies, and [are] something for us to build on and to use in terms of defending to the hilt the interests of the American economy, the American worker and American businesses and our farmers, too."

The Midwest and Northern Plains remain dry. La Nina could dry the Southern Plains, while western Europe and Russia are also dry, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. There were heavy rains in Parana, Brazil, though it was dry elsewhere. Argentina saw some rains.

CropWatch Weekly Update

