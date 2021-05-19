 Skip to main content
U.S. weather favorable for crop growth

Forecasts continue to be for wetter and warmer weather over the next two weeks, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. That weather will be across much of the cornbelt, he said.

In international news, John Payne of Daniels Trading noted a headline out of China indicating the Chinese cabinet is trying to curb “unreasonable commodity price rise.” Payne noted he isn’t sure what to make of that comment, but he isn’t sure how they do that “without importing more.”

The Dollar index was lower overnight, “but recovered this morning,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.

