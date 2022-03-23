Ukraine crop acreage could be cut in half

Ukraine’s spring crop acreage could be cut in half, according to the country’s ag minister. Not only are they cutting acreage in half, but food security is very much a top priority as the war continues, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. This could result in a phenomenal supply disruption, he said.
Despite the modestly higher market changes, Tuesday was another volatile day with large ranges and improving volume, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Partners. News from Ukraine was lacking on progress toward a cease fire but funds were active in the overnight and morning trade with wheat again seeing the largest daily range.
The Financial Times reported that Russia’s export ban – including key crop nutrients – has sent prices soaring while farmers were already facing high fertilizer costs because of sanctions on Belarus, a leading potash producer, and export restrictions by China.