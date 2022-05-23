Ukraine crops, COVID in China get attention

Whatever sort of harvest or crop is produced in Ukraine this fall is likely to face significant issues in regard to logistics, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The Black Sea ports remain shuttered as fighting continues. President Zelenskyy said he has been in talks with several countries in order to establish corridors for grain exports loaded in Baltic Sea ports.
COVID issues in China persist. Beijing reported a record number of new cases in regard to the latest outbreak, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Concerns regarding more and broader lockdowns and reduced economic activity persist. “This is of concern to us, of course, because China is such a big importer of so many things.”
The expectation of soaking rains in the southern Plains and some of the drier areas of the western Corn Belt drove prices lower in the grains to finish the week while beans and the soy complex continued their weekly rally into the close, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. With substantial planting progress seen over the last eight to 10 days the market is changing from concern about excessive prevent plant to slow emergence and early development as U.S. weather remains inconsistent for late May. News from Ukraine, world weather and Chinese demand will continue to be the major factors in daily trade direction.