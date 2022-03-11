 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ukraine leader warns of global food price hikes

The U.N. food agency says the war in Ukraine could lead to an 8% to 20% increase in global food prices. Ukraine’s President Zelensky urged the start of spring planting despite the war, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. Ukraine’s Agrarian Council says some corn, sun seed, and rapeseed planting will likely be replaced with cereals like buckwheat, oats, and millet.

Last week’s U.S. export sales of corn and soybeans were excellent, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “From a seasonal standpoint, these sales are even more important,” he said. “There is some really good demand for row crops.”

