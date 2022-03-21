 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ukraine refuses demand to surrender city

Ukraine refuses demand to surrender city

Ukraine refused Russian demands to surrender the city of Mariupol. Western allies will seek to assist Ukraine and punish Russia more, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. After three weeks, Russia has failed to capture a major city. “It’s a supportive factor for the grain markets in general,” he said.

CP railway, Canada’s No. 2 railroad, has shut down as the company and the labor union representing employees failed to agree on a new contract but both sides were still talking with federal mediators Sunday, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

