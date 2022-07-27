Ukrainian grain still a question mark

Headlines still suggest Ukraine will increase corn exports to 15 mmt. Still, there are many challenges to ship grain from Ukraine, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
People are also reading…
Stock futures are higher this morning as the market eagerly waits for the Federal Reserve rate hike at 1 p.m. CT today. “The best odds are for the Fed to raise interest rate 75 basis points,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said today.
Also pushing grain higher, the weather forecast shows heat building in the U.S. and parts of Europe are also expected to stay dry over the near-term, The Hightower Report said today.