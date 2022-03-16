 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Uncertainty energizing grain markets

Uncertainty energizing grain markets

The market is propped up by all the uncertainty that lies ahead in 2022, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “For now, all eyes are on what corn gets planted in Ukraine,” he said. “Many estimates call for a 30% to 40% decline in planted acreage. Though not a major global corn grower, the nation exports an estimated 80% of its corn corp. Meanwhile, Brazil has more than 90% of its second crop corn planted and off to a generally favorable start.”

Sharply lower crude and energy prices were Tuesday’s highlights as early weakness in corn and beans found end-user buying while wheat was sharply higher on a variety of bullish factors, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Crude oil was under sharp pressure on fears of slowing Chinese consumption due to new COVID lockdowns and general fear that an over-aggressive Federal Reserve could raise interest rates more than expected today.

“China is a mess,” said Joe Valclavik of Standard Grain. ”They have a surge in COVID cases, so traders are already discussing supply chain disruptions. The official numbers say cases went from zero to 5,100 yesterday. I would take those numbers with a grain of salt. But in any case, they are sticking with the zero tolerance COVID policy. The Chinese stock market has generally traded lower.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are lower as COVID outbreaks in China cause fears of decreased demand, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

China may reduce corn imports on fears COVID cases may slow down their economy, according to Daniel Flynn of Price Futures Group.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There is around 10 mmt of Ukraine corn, and 10 mmt of South American corn that likely won’t be shipped, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures may have limited downside as long as Ukraine cannot exports 550 million bushels of corn and whatever Brazil corn crop is, it may …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News