Uncertainty energizing grain markets

The market is propped up by all the uncertainty that lies ahead in 2022, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “For now, all eyes are on what corn gets planted in Ukraine,” he said. “Many estimates call for a 30% to 40% decline in planted acreage. Though not a major global corn grower, the nation exports an estimated 80% of its corn corp. Meanwhile, Brazil has more than 90% of its second crop corn planted and off to a generally favorable start.”
Sharply lower crude and energy prices were Tuesday’s highlights as early weakness in corn and beans found end-user buying while wheat was sharply higher on a variety of bullish factors, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Crude oil was under sharp pressure on fears of slowing Chinese consumption due to new COVID lockdowns and general fear that an over-aggressive Federal Reserve could raise interest rates more than expected today.
“China is a mess,” said Joe Valclavik of Standard Grain. ”They have a surge in COVID cases, so traders are already discussing supply chain disruptions. The official numbers say cases went from zero to 5,100 yesterday. I would take those numbers with a grain of salt. But in any case, they are sticking with the zero tolerance COVID policy. The Chinese stock market has generally traded lower.”