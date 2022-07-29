Uncertainty of Ukraine exports continues

Ukraine says they are ready to start shipping grain and are now waiting on a signal from their international partners to start, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. But market is questioning the amount they’ll be able to get shipped, he said.
According to traders, Gulf Coast export fell on Thursday “on softening demand for high-priced supplies of old-crop grain” as the new-crop harvest approached in far southern reaches of the crop belt, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report.
Meanwhile, strength in the energy markets and the stocks market are seen as positive forces, The Hightower Report said today.