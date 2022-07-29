 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Uncertainty of Ukraine exports continues

Ukraine says they are ready to start shipping grain and are now waiting on a signal from their international partners to start, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. But market is questioning the amount they’ll be able to get shipped, he said.

According to traders, Gulf Coast export fell on Thursday “on softening demand for high-priced supplies of old-crop grain” as the new-crop harvest approached in far southern reaches of the crop belt, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report.

Meanwhile, strength in the energy markets and the stocks market are seen as positive forces, The Hightower Report said today.

Weather may drive down crop yields

The 8-14 day forecast looks very hot and very dry for the Western Corn Belt, which could be a factor causing traders to be a little concerned …

Corn

Current Ukraine corn crop forecasts does not account for the potential physical inability to harvest due to a lack of fuel, parts, labor and s…

Soybeans

The soy futures rally presses on with beans and soy oil looking to take control of the rally after the Monday and Tuesday rounds were mostly m…

Soybeans

A drop in China buying of U.S. soybeans has offered resistance to soy prices. The Weekly Export Inspections will be out this morning to start …

Wheat

Spring wheat conditions dropped to 68% good to excellent vs. 71% last week and 9% last year. The spring wheat tour beginning today from Fargo,…

Soybeans

Soybean markets have been two-sided overnight but a strong cash basis in the U.S. and threatening weather forecast are giving a firm tone to t…

Soybeans

China’s hog herd is down 1.9% as of the end of June from a year earlier. The sow herd was down 6.3% over the same period per China’s Ministry …

