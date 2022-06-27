 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unexpected rains trigger corn selloff

We had some unexpected rains fall on the Plains over the weekend, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. This big band that went over eastern to east-central Iowa and into Illinois – 2 to 3 inches and local amounts up to 5 inches – this stuff was not in any forecast I saw going home Friday. So the knee-jerk reaction in the corn market in particular last night was to sell off. Also, the rains that were in Kansas and parts of the Dakotas weren’t in the forecast.

Despite the better-than-forecast rain over the weekend, the July pattern forecast remains dry and warming starting after the Fourth, which will be a very big deal if the forecasts continue to project it through the week, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

The Wall Street Journal reported that problems don’t end for Ukrainian farmers at harvest. Farmers often must figure out how to transport their crops through dangerous areas. When a buyer purchases grain, the farmer is sometimes responsible for transporting it.

