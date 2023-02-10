Both key weather models forecast dry Argentina weather. This is supportive to grain prices, but “bears feel record Brazil crop could offset lower Argentina supply,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Service said today.
The U.S. ag trade chief said yesterday that he told Reuters that Mexico was given until February 14th to respond to a U.S. request to explain science behind Mexico’s planned ban on GMO corn and glyphosate herbicide. The proposed ban could also impact large sugar and corn syrup exchange as well, an independent report said, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
The short-term technical action for corn is bearish and the export pace remains very slow, The Hightower Report said today.