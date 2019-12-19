Overnight, “the sugar buzz” that is the Phase 1 of the U.S.-China trade deal began to wear off, but on the up side, John Payne of Daniels Trading calls the USDA export report this morning “fantastic.”
It’s the “prove it to me stage” after the initial knee jerk reaction to Phase 1, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. He expects choppy markets while traders wait for details and as the slower holiday volumes arrive.
“Ag purchases, a signing date, and full deal details are all still unknowns (in the trade deal) which are limiting market gains, Allendale said.