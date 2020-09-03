The USDA export sales report “was neither a hindrance or a help,” coming in neutral as expected, said Mike Lung, of CHS Hedging this morning.
“The bears feel we are close to a top in corn and bean prices as the weather looks better going into harvest,” said Alan Freed of ADM Investor Services. He said traders will be looking toward the USDA crop report of Sept. 11, watching the weather, exports and coronavirus news as indicators of change.
Rainfall is expected for the Midwest into early next week, but at this point the rains may be too little, too late, The Hightower Report said this morning.