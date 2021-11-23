USDA looking to address high input costs

In an effort to address the rising input costs for farmers, USDA secretary Vilsack said the agency is looking at ways to use Commodity Credit Corporation capacity to help farmers, Jim Warren of CHS noted. That program uses funds to assist farmers or farm related activities when needed, according to the USDA.
The market is showing a stronger dollar after President Biden nominated Jerome Powell again for Fed Chairman, Warren noted.
The Thanksgiving holiday is observed this week, meaning a shorter trading week for markets. Markets will see a regular close through Wednesday, be closed Thursday, and close Friday at noon.