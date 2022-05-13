USDA projects lower yields due to planting delays

USDA is already projecting a below-trend U.S. corn yield. This is a surprising shift in methodology, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The agency is estimating the 2022 yield at 177 bushels per acre in its initial projection. “This is a little bit of a surprise for a lot of analysts, myself included,” he said. “Nobody can predict the corn yield in May, but it’s an interesting change in methodology.”
There is already talk of lower U.S. acres due to wet weather increasing Northern Plains prevent plant acres 1 to 2 million, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.