 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

USDA projects lower yields due to planting delays

  • Updated

USDA is already projecting a below-trend U.S. corn yield. This is a surprising shift in methodology, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The agency is estimating the 2022 yield at 177 bushels per acre in its initial projection. “This is a little bit of a surprise for a lot of analysts, myself included,” he said. “Nobody can predict the corn yield in May, but it’s an interesting change in methodology.”

There is already talk of lower U.S. acres due to wet weather increasing Northern Plains prevent plant acres 1 to 2 million, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WASDE, inflation driving trade

“The U.S. dollar is sharply higher and making a new high,” Total Farm Marketing said. “For the sixth straight day U.S. stocks are lower. Conce…

Corn

Corn markets rose overnight off support from yesterday, but markets will wait until today’s report to choose a full direction, CHS Hedging sai…

Crop markets rise ahead of WASDE

Grain markets are posting “solid gains” ahead of tomorrow’s WASDE report, CHS Hedging said. “Focus is turning to inflation concerns,” he said.

Corn

Corn futures chopped, but finished strong today, CHS Hedging said, but spreads are weaker. Higher gasoline prices haven’t hit domestic demand …

WASDE bullish for grains

Wheat surged, while corn and soybeans moved higher after today’s WASDE report. Corn and wheat information surprised some traders, while soybea…

Corn

The WASDE not increasing U.S. corn exports “was a bit of a surprise,” Jerry Gidel of Midland Research said. This left U.S. corn stocks largely…

Corn

Last year’s near record pace produced a record 177 bushels per acre yield but with the major production states of Iowa at only 15% planted and…

Wheat

Kansas City and Minneapolis wheat traded in the green this morning but futures gave in to the broader market pressure and turned lower as the …

Wheat production under scrutiny

Wheat production in the U.S. and from other big producing nations is under close scrutiny as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upends trade flows a…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News