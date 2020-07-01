“Yesterday was a shocker,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Eight crop acres for 2020 are similar to last year, and last year U.S. farmers probably had their worst spring to get things planted. This year, U.S. farmers have maybe had their best spring. “I’ve never seen so many analysts use so many cuss words about the USDA numbers,” he said.
The overnights continued its rally after the surprising USDA report yesterday, Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging said. The overall data was fairly mixed with bullish planted acreage data and bearish quarterly stocks data. It was enough to “force” the specs to cover their short positions and support the market enough to break through some technical resistance levels.
This is the rare bullish report that could have some staying power if demand gets back near normal because corn and bean ending stocks would move very little into 2021 even with trend line yields, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.