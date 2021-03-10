 Skip to main content
USDA report disappoints traders

In Tuesday’s report, USDA left its domestic carryout projections of corn, soybeans and wheat unchanged for the current marketing year. A lot of people believe it should increase its export projections for corn and soybeans, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

The two-month-old La Nina weather pattern for South America remains in place with dry but cooler (high 80s and lower 90s) forecast for the next 10 to 14 days, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Northern Brazil continues to see excessive rain with harvest remaining the slowest in 10 years.

Grains may be selling the fact that USDA decided not to lower South America corn and soybean crops and raise U.S. corn and soybean exports and lower carryouts, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some feel lower overnight trade also hints of a slowdown in demand for U.S. exports and better Midwest and Argentina weather.

