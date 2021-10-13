USDA report shakes up markets

Grains are mixed early this morning, with corn and wheat slightly down and soybeans up. Trade is still dealing with the fallout from yesterday’s USDA statistics, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. Beans took the biggest hit as USDA raised its yield estimate above expectations.
In a report Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund warned of persistent supply chain disruptions and inflation pressures, Reuters reported. The drop is due to supply chain and health issues, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Corn and soybean shipments are still soft but improving, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.