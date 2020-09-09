Traders will want to see the numbers from Friday’s USDA report before making any decisive moves from current prices, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “It appears that Friday’s report is one that could carry a lot of importance and we could see a big price response one way or another,” he said.
Last night was another night of freezes in much of the Northern Plains, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. Light freezes with a few pockets that dropped to or slightly below 28 Fahrenheit will occur in Montana, North Dakota and western and northern South Dakota, along with the northern half of Minnesota. The Midwest 8- to 10-day forecast calls for normal temps and dry weather.