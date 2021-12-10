 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USDA to support biofuels

USDA to support biofuels

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced that USDA will make up to $800 million available to support biofuel producers and infrastructure. Thursday’s announcement includes $700 million to provide economic relief to biofuel producers and restore renewable fuel markets affected by the pandemic.

Oil prices are on track for their biggest weekly gain since late August with the market buoyed by easing concerns over the Omicron variant’s impact on global economic growth and fuel demand, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The choppy trade seen in the recent corn market action is expected to continue until the release of the WASDE, Total Farm Marketing said. Unti…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Fund traders maintain a heavy net long in the corn market, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

This morning's "ginormous" corn sale to Mexico boosted the market, as USDA announced the 1.84 mmt sale this morning, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Gains were limited to a change from dry to wet weather conditions in key areas of South America, according Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News