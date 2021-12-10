USDA to support biofuels

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced that USDA will make up to $800 million available to support biofuel producers and infrastructure. Thursday’s announcement includes $700 million to provide economic relief to biofuel producers and restore renewable fuel markets affected by the pandemic.
Oil prices are on track for their biggest weekly gain since late August with the market buoyed by easing concerns over the Omicron variant’s impact on global economic growth and fuel demand, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.