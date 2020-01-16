The Senate passed the USMCA trade deal today, sending it to President Trump for signature. “We’ve long waited for this day and now USMCA will finally head to the President’s desk,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. “The passage of USMCA is great news for America’s farmers and ranchers.”
Analysts continued to watch for what comes next on trade between the U.S. and China. “Chinese Vice Premier Liu He stated that the trade deal between the U.S. and China would not impact China’s other suppliers of agricultural goods,” Katie Murphy, with CHS Hedging, said. “U.S Vice President Mike Pence said last night that discussions for Phase 2 have already begun.”