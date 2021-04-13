Vaccine news may affect demand outlooks

As demand hopes continue to rise as vaccines roll out, concern over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine may limit some of that optimism. Six people have developed a disorder involving blood clots in the U.S., Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “The FDA says they are calling for the pause out of an abundance of caution as there are six cases out of nearly 7 million shots administered.
The March Consumer Price index will release today, and expectations are for a 0.5% increase as gas prices rose sharply, Bryant Sanderson said. “The year over year estimate is expected to be up 2.5% as last year’s number was low due to the pandemic.”