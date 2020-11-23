Astra Zeneca said this morning that its COVID vaccine could be 90% effective and that it would have as many as 200 million doses ready by the end of the year, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. COVID cases in the U.S. are spiking in both rural and urban areas.
Forecasts for South America into early December have not changed much in the past few days, with drier and hotter conditions remaining, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Planting intentions have already been adversely affected in southern Brazil and Argentina, so the margin for error for trend line yields and enough acres is shrinking by the week, he said.
Even though we’re seeing this volatility continue this morning, we do expect it to back off into the close as traders go home for the holiday week, said Seth Miller of The Andersons.