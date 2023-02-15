The corn market remains uncertain with the size of the Argentina crop, but with relatively high prices and nervousness over the weak global economy, the market has struggled to trade much above $6.83, The Hightower Report said today.
Mexico clarified that it will permit GMO corn imports for animal feed and industrial use, but will only allow non-GMO corn for human consumption, whether yellow or white, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning. “They are also going to ban imports of glyphosate weedkillers, further handicapping their own farmers, and will begin an investigation of how eating GMO crops affects humans,” Brugler said.
Grain markets will be closed on Monday, February 20 in observance of President’s Day.