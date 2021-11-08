Vilsack praises infrastructure bill’s passage

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack praised passage by Congress of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, calling it a “transformative, historic investment for America.”
We have a quiet start to the week after last week’s deep technical selloff, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. But we expect to see things turn a bit more choppy today as we wait for the USDA crop report tomorrow.
Rains will return to the Corn Belt this week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “It’s not going to be anything super heavy; maybe an inch,” he said. “Illinois, Indiana and Ohio will see half an inch or less. All in all, we’re still doing all right.”
South Korea finalized importing 200 tons of urea for vehicles from Vietnam next week and will seek to buy more from Vietnam as well as other nations, according to a government statement.