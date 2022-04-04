 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vilsack says release of CRP acres ‘not a viable option’

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming joined farm groups and other lawmakers in calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow farmers to plant conserved acres this spring in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg News. However, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said releasing CRP acres is not a viable option, due to poorer producing ground enrolled and the predominance of drought conditions in a large area.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s six-to-10 and eight-to-14-day outlooks show a warmup coming to the Corn Belt, but also increased chances of rain, possibly hindering the start of planting, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Northern Hemisphere planting weather has moved to the forefront of market importance with news from Ukraine continuing to push daily volatility, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. New-crop prices should see support during the daily swings as the U.S. farmer must be motivated to plant every available acre this spring.

Ukraine’s port city of Odessa was struck by missiles yesterday, and some reports say some export terminals are severely damaged to the point that it may take months if not years to repair them, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The country’s ag minister revised the country’s spring planting estimate, a decline of only 20%. Last month, the former ag minister thought we were going to decline by more than half. I’m not sure where this will end up,” he said.

