Virus news slams grain markets

A firmer start overnight has given way to a much weaker morning following a headline of virus risks in the United Kingdom, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. Corn and beans both reached new contract highs amid worsening South American weather. However, that momentum failed early this morning after a story broke about new U.K. lockdowns amid a mutation of the COVID virus.
Brazil weekend rainfall was erratic, but some of the rain from Argentina moved into the far south late Saturday and Sunday morning and it was advancing to the interior southern areas, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Brazil weather over the next two weeks will become more typical of La Nina years, meaning rain will fall more frequently from Mato Grosso, Goias and Tocantins to Minas Gerais, Sao Paulo and Parana.
