Virus outbreak may disrupt European trade

With the new strain of coronavirus in the UK and Europe there is talk of shutting down trade, said Seth Miller of The Andersons. We’re looking at how that may impact world trade.
The port workers strike in Argentina extends to its 13th day today, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. It’s been reported that more than 100 grain vessels are being delayed as a result of the strike. These strikes happen just about every year, but they could disrupt trade flow.
The weather picture should keep the bulls on alert after the break as the short-term offers rain for Brazil but turning much drier in January, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Argentina is stuck in a very similar pattern as the U.S. was in 2012 in that no precipitation chances are seen in any of the forecasts.