Fear of a second wave of COVID-19 in the U.S. is causing fear to creep back into equities, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said. “Obviously, this is something we will want to watch very closely, as the reopening optimism has pulled a lot of things, including our markets, off their early-year lows.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Chinese officials in Hawaii, but plan for the meeting are unclear yet.
Grain Markets were lower overnight as favorable weather over the weekend along higher global supplies pressured prices. Trader will be keeping a close eye on export sales and weather concerns, Allendale said.