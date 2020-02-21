Coronavirus and the USDA estimates for Supply and Demand “were the main trading headlines today,” ADM Investor Services said. “USDA estimated total US 2020 corn, soybean and wheat planted acres near 224.0 million up 13 million from last year.”
“Bearish USDA estimate of US 2020/21 supply and demand offered resistance. If correct, this could limit the upside in corn futures,” ADM Investor Services said. “Continued spread of the coronavirus also offered resistance to U.S. sotcks, energies and most commodities.”