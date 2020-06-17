Grain markets slid lower in anticipation of larger global supply and demand concerns as coronavirus cases surge higher in some U.S. states, Allendale said. Wheat and corn futures felt pressure as U.S. weather maps improved and harvest of wheat crops in top exporting countries has picked up.
Weather will remain the dominant feature of the markets as we move through the coming weeks, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. The government maps indicated a breakdown in the previously forecasted hot and dry pattern, particularly in the Eastern Corn Belt for the last half of June.