Grain markets are searching for the next catalyst even as overnight support is closely monitored, Allendale said. Virus concerns, weather premium and profit taking have all been featured in recent trade. As this week gives way to another holiday-shortened week next week, volume should start to slows.
The forecasts for northern and central Brazil into early December indicate the same dry cycle with rising temperatures to dry soil even faster, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “When we return from Thanksgiving, each new forecast will be more and more critical as it is the South American equivalent to our early June plant growth cycle,” he said.