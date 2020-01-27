Worries about the impact of the Coronavirus in China continues to trigger selling as grain markets “slid sharply overnight,” Allendale said. Confirmed cases are at 2,744 in China, a 30% rise overnight.
While that may impact Chinese purchases, Allendale said, the U.S. is also looking for India to buy “at least another $5-6 bln” of American farm goods. They noted that this could be a key for New Delhi to “win reinstatement of a key U.S. trade concession and seal a wider pact,” according to a Reuters report.