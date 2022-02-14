Volatile news abroad bullish for grains

A dynamic finish to a wildly volatile news filled week saw prices rally into the weekend on concern over an imminent Russian invasion and ongoing digestion of the bullish South American yield losses reported last week, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “With unchanging South American weather forecasts and an intensifying scramble to source bushels into 2022, the landscape got more unsettled which will make the late winter and spring trading combustible,” he said.
Grain and energy markets rallied late Friday amid fears regarding the Russia-Ukraine situation, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The markets really reacted to this.