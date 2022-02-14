 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volatile news abroad bullish for grains

Volatile news abroad bullish for grains

A dynamic finish to a wildly volatile news filled week saw prices rally into the weekend on concern over an imminent Russian invasion and ongoing digestion of the bullish South American yield losses reported last week, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “With unchanging South American weather forecasts and an intensifying scramble to source bushels into 2022, the landscape got more unsettled which will make the late winter and spring trading combustible,” he said.

Grain and energy markets rallied late Friday amid fears regarding the Russia-Ukraine situation, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The markets really reacted to this.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn has a “weaker tone this morning, pressured by soybeans and crude oil,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “Dry weather is expected in …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn jumped as today's WASDE showed Brazil's production slightly lower, and another large export to China was announced. "Money came in strong…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The key reversal, the divergence in technical indicators and the extreme overbought condition of the market are factors which suggest a near t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The market was trading a few cents higher until the Russia headlines came, shooting the market higher as it finished 10 cents up, according to…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Tomorrow’s WASDE report is expected to show US ending stocks at 1.512 billion bushels vs. 1.540 billion in January. The world ending stocks ar…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News