Volatile start to new week, new quarter

New crop corn and soybeans continue to add premium after last week’s USDA report. This week when the USDA, revises the U.S. and World supply and demand, the challenge will be the 2020/21 corn balance sheet, said Steve Freed, ADM Investor Services.

Markets are still feeling the fallout from last Wednesday’s crop report and we are seeing big fund positioning as we start the new quarter. “It’s a volatile start to a new weeks is what is expected to be a volatile week,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.

