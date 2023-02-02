People are also reading…
A variety of market inputs led to another volatile day Wednesday with beans taking the brunt of the selling while corn and wheat finished modestly higher on mixed weather forecasts for South America and the U.S. missing out on more world export business, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Today’s weekly export report will help drive trade direction, but the old crop markets remain supported while South American harvest is delayed.
U.S.-China relations are iffy at this point to say the least, and if it gets bad enough there are a lot of implications when it comes to commodity demands, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.