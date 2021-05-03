 Skip to main content
Volatility hits grains to open week

It was a volatile day for grain markets, finishing mixed. “Grains started the month of May with a shot of volatile trading on both sides of unchanged in most markets,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Continued concern about South American dryness coupled with a fast week of planting allows differing market opinions to feed that volatility.”

Soybeans rose overnight but finished mixed in today’s trading. “Since mid-April, May soybean futures have rallied 1.30,” Total Farm Marketing said. “To give up 0.40 today from their highs is a disappointment for bullish traders yet one cannot argue with the overall trend that remains higher. It could very well be, however that prices may have found their peak.”

