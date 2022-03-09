Volatility rocks wheat markets

Enormous volatility in the energy, grain, soy, and equity markets Tuesday was the result of wheat finally trading freely after three days of locked limit up moves and President Biden and potentially all NATO members cutting off oil purchases from Russia pushing crude within $17 of the all-time high price, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Unfounded rumors that Ukraine will not seek NATO membership briefly sent all commodity markets into a tailspin before a strong rally into the close unfolded. The ongoing wheat trade is historic on growing concern of a long and debilitating war in the Ukraine which will impact trade into the summer.
Financial Times reported that if Ukrainian farmers are unable to start planting soon, there will be a “huge crisis to food security.” A Dutch national who has been farming for two decades south of Kyiv said wheat prices could double or triple if Ukraine’s food production falls in the coming season.
Russian President Putin signed a decree to ban or restrict exports on certain products, commodities, and raw materials, to be determined by the Russian government over the next two days, through the end of the year, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.