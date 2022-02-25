Volatility rules grain markets

Row crop prices are exhibiting “buy the rumor, sell the fact” mentality in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while posting significant reversals on the charts that will be difficult to overcome with South American weather news, or supply-demand tables, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Grains are down sharply across the board this morning. “It doesn’t seem to me that there is one specific reason for this morning’s action or the reversal yesterday,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “This is just drastic volatility. It could be a correction in a bull market.”
DTN reported that average retail prices for most fertilizers continued to climb during the second full week of February. Seven of the eight major prices were higher, with one up a considerable amount, which is designated as anything 5% or more.
Prices were higher for the second week in a row