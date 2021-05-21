Volume, prices lower into the weekend

“(Corn was) lower with most contracts down around 5 cents across the strip,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Volume was light with a lack of fresh news for the market to trade in front of the weekend. Basis levels remain very firm. The market is going to remain volatile as we finish planting the crop and get into summer weather.”
Analysts are watching to see what impact soybean futures prices might have for the crush pace. “With futures surging the first half of May, the logical expectation is for an even slower crush pace this month,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The key question is whether the slowdown in crush is due to a lack of soybean availability or high price.”