The markets are in a defensive mode today after the political unrest after the U.S.-led airstrike which killed an Iranian commander, Stewart-Peterson said.
Today’s major reversal in soybeans, which saw most contracts trade double-digits down, seems “outsized” due to the positive relations between the U.S. and China, The Hightower Report said. “Initial strength in the dollar and weakness in the Brazilian currency does create a risk to U.S. exports which continue to run well below USDA projections,” they said.